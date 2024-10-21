Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 4.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,206. The company has a market cap of $281.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,624.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,575 shares of company stock worth $20,923,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

