StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

CHUY stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

