StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
RBC Bearings stock opened at $212.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.40. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
