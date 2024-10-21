StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
