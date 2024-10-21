StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after buying an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,813,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

