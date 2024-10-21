Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 21st (CSR, ESS, HLT, IKTSY, INFN, MURGY, NOW, ODFL, PBR, PPRUY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 21st:
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $960.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $900.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $197.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $209.00.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $437.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $440.00.
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.
