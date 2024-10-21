Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 327,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. 285,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

