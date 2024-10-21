Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 200,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 388,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. 4,257,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,096. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.