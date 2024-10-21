Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 200,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 388,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. 4,257,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,096. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

