Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. 40,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

