Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIV. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:SEIV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,907 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $503.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

