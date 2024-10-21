Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after buying an additional 296,675 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $224.14. 144,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average of $207.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

