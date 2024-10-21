Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,749 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

