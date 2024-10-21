Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 334,178 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,178 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF makes up 4.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 416,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 192,452 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,539,000 after buying an additional 385,793 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 187,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,753. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.