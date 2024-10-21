Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $601.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

