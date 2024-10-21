Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

