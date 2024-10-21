Spell Token (SPELL) Hits Market Cap of $89.29 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $89.29 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,424,123,297 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

