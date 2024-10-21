SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,622. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

