SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.18. 1,999,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,356. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

