SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $89.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

