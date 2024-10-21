SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.7% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $54.31.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

