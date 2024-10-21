Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 366217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSV
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.