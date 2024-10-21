SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 17,038,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 34,251,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

