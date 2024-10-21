Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 87000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.
