Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 798,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,978,949 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

