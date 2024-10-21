Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,208 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL remained flat at $100.09 during trading on Monday. 193,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

