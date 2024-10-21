Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.42. 12,745,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,897,285. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.