Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. 2,350,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

