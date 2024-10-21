Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $118.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. 109,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

