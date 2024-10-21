Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,950.9% during the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 490,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,522. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

