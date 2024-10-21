Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 256 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $63.25. 3,253,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.