Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4,031.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

