Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,251 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.32. 128,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $57.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

