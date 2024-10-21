Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 241,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 96,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 641.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

