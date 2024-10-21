Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,695. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

