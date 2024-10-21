Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

