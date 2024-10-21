Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,146. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

