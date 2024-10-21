SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

