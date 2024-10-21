Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

