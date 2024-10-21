Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 3,968,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

