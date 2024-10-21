Robinson Value Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,226 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 622,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,776,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 321,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $36.59. 117,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,875. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

