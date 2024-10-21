Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 517 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 769,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 570,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

