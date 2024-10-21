Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 50,041 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. 551,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,529. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

