Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.55. 372,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.81 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.