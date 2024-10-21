Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.