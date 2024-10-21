Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.