Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,705.57 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,206.90 or 1.00075815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00065784 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

