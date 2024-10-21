RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

RH stock opened at $354.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

