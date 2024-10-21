RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at $345,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

