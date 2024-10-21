Reviewing Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89% HORIBA 11.49% 12.45% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A HORIBA $1.97 billion 1.35 $286.14 million $5.60 11.22

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and HORIBA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

