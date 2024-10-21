Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,270. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

