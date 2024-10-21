Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,217,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 6,125,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.94. 3,185,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

